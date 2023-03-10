First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Friday.

Separately, Truist Financial cut their target price on First Financial Bankshares from $42.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th.

Get First Financial Bankshares alerts:

First Financial Bankshares Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FFIN traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $32.79. The stock had a trading volume of 726,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 423,403. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.15. The firm has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.18 and a beta of 0.75. First Financial Bankshares has a 1 year low of $32.15 and a 1 year high of $47.32.

Insider Activity

First Financial Bankshares ( NASDAQ:FFIN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.41. First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 41.53% and a return on equity of 17.98%. The firm had revenue of $132.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that First Financial Bankshares will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Johnny Trotter bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.05 per share, with a total value of $102,150.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 905,057 shares in the company, valued at $30,817,190.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Michelle S. Hickox bought 5,000 shares of First Financial Bankshares stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $36.44 per share, for a total transaction of $182,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $182,200. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Johnny Trotter acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.05 per share, with a total value of $102,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 905,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,817,190.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 16,000 shares of company stock valued at $573,440 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of First Financial Bankshares

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FFIN. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 11.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,923 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 1.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 372,458 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,433,000 after acquiring an additional 6,776 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 10.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 47,013 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 8.1% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 70,082 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,177,000 after purchasing an additional 5,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 2.6% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 70,653 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.86% of the company’s stock.

About First Financial Bankshares

(Get Rating)

First Financial Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and community banking services. It offers mortgage loans, savings and checking accounts, auto and equity loans, online and mobile banking, investment and trust management, and retirement plans. The company was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Abilene, TX.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.