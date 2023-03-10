First Farmers Financial (OTCMKTS:FFMR) Stock Price Down 1.3%

First Farmers Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:FFMR – Get Rating) traded down 1.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $62.00 and last traded at $62.00. 1,001 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 121% from the average session volume of 453 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.79.

First Farmers Financial Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $61.94 and a 200-day moving average of $60.87.

First Farmers Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This is a boost from First Farmers Financial’s previous dividend of $0.45. This represents a yield of 2.94%.

About First Farmers Financial

First Farmers Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Farmers Bank & Trust that provides banking products and services to individuals, families, and businesses. The company offers checking and savings accounts, health savings accounts, youth accounts, business accounts, deposit and government accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as account management services; and mortgages and construction loans, first time home buyers loan, home equity loans, auto loans, collateral loans, and debit and credit cards.

