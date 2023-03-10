First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 145,830 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 73% from the previous session’s volume of 84,382 shares.The stock last traded at $631.28 and had previously closed at $642.67.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Citizens BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 4th.

First Citizens BancShares Trading Down 6.3 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $764.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $794.66. The stock has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

First Citizens BancShares Dividend Announcement

First Citizens BancShares ( NASDAQ:FCNCA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $20.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $23.34 by ($2.40). The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. First Citizens BancShares had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 19.79%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 89.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio is 4.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other First Citizens BancShares news, insider Jeffery L. Ward acquired 1,600 shares of First Citizens BancShares stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.93 per share, with a total value of $31,888.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $111,608. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. bought 1,020 shares of First Citizens BancShares stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $722.51 per share, with a total value of $736,960.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,232 shares in the company, valued at $67,361,052.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffery L. Ward bought 1,600 shares of First Citizens BancShares stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.93 per share, with a total value of $31,888.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $111,608. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 3,018 shares of company stock worth $1,035,436. Insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. raised its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 875.0% during the third quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 39 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. 66.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Citizens BancShares Company Profile

First Citizens BancShares, Inc is a bank holding company, which provides retail and commercial banking services through its subsidiaries. The company operates under the following segments: General Banking, Commercial Banking, Rail, and Corporate. The General Banking delivers services to individuals through branch networks.

Featured Articles

