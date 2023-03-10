FingerMotion, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNGR) Short Interest Update

FingerMotion, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNGR – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 201,300 shares, a decline of 74.5% from the February 13th total of 789,600 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 192,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in FingerMotion during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in FingerMotion during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in FingerMotion during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in FingerMotion during the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of FingerMotion in the fourth quarter worth $76,000. 10.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FingerMotion alerts:

FingerMotion Stock Performance

Shares of FingerMotion stock traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $1.08. 285,004 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 208,826. FingerMotion has a 1-year low of $0.62 and a 1-year high of $9.80. The company has a current ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.66.

About FingerMotion

FingerMotion ( NASDAQ:FNGR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. FingerMotion had a negative return on equity of 121.29% and a negative net margin of 26.19%. The firm had revenue of $11.40 million for the quarter.

(Get Rating)

FingerMotion, Inc engages in the provision of mobile payment and recharge services in the China market. It principally earns revenue by providing these services to customers of China Unicom and China Mobile. The company was founded by Michael Thomas Brigante and Charles Thomas McMillen on January 23, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for FingerMotion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FingerMotion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.