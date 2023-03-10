Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLF) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLF – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 62,948,161 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 50% from the previous session’s volume of 41,883,500 shares.The stock last traded at $33.27 and had previously closed at $33.54.

Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund Stock Down 1.8 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.18 billion, a PE ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 1.09.

Institutional Trading of Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund in the first quarter worth about $532,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in shares of Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 114.1% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 144.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 846 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 122.8% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 878 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter.

Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund Company Profile

The Fund seeks to provide investors with a low-cost passive approach for investing in a portfolio of equity securities of firms as represented by the Financial Select Sector Index.

