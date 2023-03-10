Financial Analysis: Invo Bioscience (IVOB) vs. Its Peers

Invo Bioscience (OTCMKTS:IVOB – Get Rating) is one of 225 publicly-traded companies in the “Surgical & Medical Instruments” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Invo Bioscience to related companies based on the strength of its dividends, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

45.4% of shares of all “Surgical & Medical Instruments” companies are owned by institutional investors. 20.6% of Invo Bioscience shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 14.7% of shares of all “Surgical & Medical Instruments” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Invo Bioscience and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Invo Bioscience 0 0 0 0 N/A Invo Bioscience Competitors 973 3553 7747 175 2.57

Valuation and Earnings

As a group, “Surgical & Medical Instruments” companies have a potential upside of 29.72%. Given Invo Bioscience’s peers higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Invo Bioscience has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

This table compares Invo Bioscience and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Invo Bioscience $490,000.00 -$3.08 million -55.95 Invo Bioscience Competitors $1.14 billion $58.30 million -4.62

Invo Bioscience’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Invo Bioscience. Invo Bioscience is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Invo Bioscience and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Invo Bioscience -166.95% N/A -85.23% Invo Bioscience Competitors -1,314.96% -151.17% -26.51%

Volatility and Risk

Invo Bioscience has a beta of -0.81, indicating that its stock price is 181% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Invo Bioscience’s peers have a beta of 1.39, indicating that their average stock price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Invo Bioscience peers beat Invo Bioscience on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

Invo Bioscience Company Profile

INVO Bioscience, Inc. provides solutions in assisted reproductive technologies to the reproductive health care community in the United States, Asia, South America, Central America, Europe, the Middle East, India and Africa. The company offers the INVOcell device that is used in infertility treatment for the incubation of eggs and sperm during fertilization, and early embryo development. It also offers INVOcell Retention Device, a single-use, modified diaphragm that includes holes to allow for natural drainage of vaginal fluids; and INVO Holding/Warming Blocks that acts as a tool for viewing and retrieving the embryos from the inner chamber. The company sells its products to physicians directly; and IVF centers, medical practices, and physicians through distributors. INVO Bioscience, Inc. is based in Medford, Massachusetts.

