Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) PT Raised to $22.00

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by B. Riley from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Fidus Investment from $20.50 to $20.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Monday.

Get Fidus Investment alerts:

Fidus Investment Stock Performance

NASDAQ FDUS opened at $19.90 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $494.32 million, a P/E ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.42. Fidus Investment has a fifty-two week low of $16.40 and a fifty-two week high of $21.25.

Fidus Investment Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Fidus Investment

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This is a positive change from Fidus Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 21st. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.25%. Fidus Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.96%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FDUS. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fidus Investment by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 9,698 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 1,433 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Fidus Investment by 4.0% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 29,990 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidus Investment in the second quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Fidus Investment by 3.4% in the third quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC now owns 54,545 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $937,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in Fidus Investment during the 2nd quarter worth $535,000. 18.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fidus Investment Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fidus Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidus Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.