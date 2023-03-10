FidoMeta (FMC) Trading 0% Higher This Week

FidoMeta (FMC) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 10th. One FidoMeta token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0127 or 0.00000074 BTC on major exchanges. FidoMeta has a total market cap of $191.13 million and approximately $0.73 worth of FidoMeta was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, FidoMeta has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About FidoMeta

FidoMeta’s launch date was March 17th, 2022. FidoMeta’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 tokens. FidoMeta’s official Twitter account is @fidometa and its Facebook page is accessible here. FidoMeta’s official website is fidometa.io.

FidoMeta Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “FidoMeta (FMC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. FidoMeta has a current supply of 15,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of FidoMeta is 0.012742 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://fidometa.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FidoMeta directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FidoMeta should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FidoMeta using one of the exchanges listed above.

