Fetch.ai (FET) One Day Volume Hits $107.61 Million

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 7.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 9th. During the last seven days, Fetch.ai has traded 22.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Fetch.ai has a market capitalization of $263.70 million and $107.61 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fetch.ai coin can now be bought for about $0.32 or 0.00001605 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Fetch.ai alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.47 or 0.00072110 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.06 or 0.00055132 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000310 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00008881 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00023843 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000957 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 27.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002001 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00004303 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Fetch.ai Coin Profile

Fetch.ai (FET) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 coins and its circulating supply is 818,912,300 coins. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Fetch.ai is fetch-ai.network. Fetch.ai’s official message board is medium.com/fetch-ai.

Buying and Selling Fetch.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is a platform that uses Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, to automate decentralized finance for individual users or aggregate data for on-chain oracles. The technology enables the creation of personalized oracles that maintain users’ DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols, increasing the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol based on the Cosmos-SDK, which allows advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on-chain using a high-performance smart contract language called Cosmwasm. It can also function as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and serve as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fetch.ai should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fetch.ai using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Fetch.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fetch.ai and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.