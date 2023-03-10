Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Receives $250.06 Average Price Target from Analysts

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $253.06.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Ferrari from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Ferrari from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Citigroup upgraded Ferrari from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $230.60 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Ferrari from €261.00 ($277.66) to €265.00 ($281.91) in a research report on Monday, December 12th.

Institutional Trading of Ferrari

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ferrari by 348.4% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 139 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Ferrari during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 47.5% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 78.4% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Ferrari during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 32.21% of the company’s stock.

Ferrari Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of RACE opened at $264.68 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $250.70 and a 200-day moving average of $219.26. The company has a current ratio of 4.11, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Ferrari has a 52 week low of $167.45 and a 52 week high of $274.08.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Ferrari had a return on equity of 38.78% and a net margin of 18.44%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ferrari will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

Ferrari Company Profile

Ferrari NV is a holding company, which engages in the design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury sports cars. The firm’s models include the F12Berlinetta, 488GTB, 488 Spider, 458 Speciale, California T, the LaFerrari Hybrid, LaFerrari, and the FF four-wheel drive. It participates in car racing such as Formula One.

