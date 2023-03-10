Fei USD (FEI) Price Down 0.2% Over Last Week

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 10th. One Fei USD token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00005016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Fei USD has traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. Fei USD has a total market cap of $423.59 million and approximately $267,540.28 worth of Fei USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00011425 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.05 or 0.00035475 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.22 or 0.00036348 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.49 or 0.00022597 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001580 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000160 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.08 or 0.00221873 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000134 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19,877.98 or 1.00042952 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003198 BTC.

Fei USD Profile

FEI is a token. It was first traded on April 3rd, 2021. Fei USD’s total supply is 426,116,733 tokens and its circulating supply is 424,996,178 tokens. The official message board for Fei USD is medium.com/fei-protocol. The official website for Fei USD is fei.money. Fei USD’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Fei USD Token Trading

