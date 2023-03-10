Family Firm Inc. Takes $208,000 Position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,427 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ED. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,918,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,680,664,000 after buying an additional 483,980 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,885,619 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $654,821,000 after buying an additional 550,853 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,454,457 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $613,822,000 after buying an additional 46,601 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,118,917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $391,709,000 after buying an additional 82,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,087,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $350,501,000 after buying an additional 281,500 shares during the last quarter. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on ED shares. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $97.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $87.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $87.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Consolidated Edison has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.25.

Consolidated Edison Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ED opened at $91.29 on Friday. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a one year low of $78.10 and a one year high of $102.21. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $93.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $32.41 billion, a PE ratio of 19.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 0.35.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.03. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 10.59%. The business had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Consolidated Edison Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. This is a boost from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.38%.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities(O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses and Con Edison Transmission.

