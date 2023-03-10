Family Firm Inc. Sells 586 Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Family Firm Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 586 shares during the quarter. Family Firm Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 100.0% in the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 622.2% in the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 145.8% in the third quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co lifted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 43.9% in the second quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Trading Down 1.6 %

NYSEARCA VT opened at $88.99 on Friday. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $76.80 and a 12-month high of $103.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $90.94 and its 200-day moving average is $87.52.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

