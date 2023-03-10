Family Firm Inc. Sells 540 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Family Firm Inc. lessened its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 32.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,138 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 540 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UNP. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Union Pacific by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,349,188 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $10,588,308,000 after purchasing an additional 511,696 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in Union Pacific by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,375,359 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,573,016,000 after purchasing an additional 223,054 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Union Pacific by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,585,167 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,191,205,000 after purchasing an additional 107,715 shares during the period. TCI Fund Management Ltd. grew its stake in Union Pacific by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 5,534,098 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,078,153,000 after purchasing an additional 281,950 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Union Pacific by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,386,861 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,049,468,000 after purchasing an additional 128,338 shares during the period. 77.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

NYSE:UNP opened at $199.57 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $206.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $208.74. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $183.70 and a twelve month high of $278.94. The stock has a market cap of $122.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.79, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.08). Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.13% and a return on equity of 58.41%. The business had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 46.35%.

Insider Activity at Union Pacific

In related news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total transaction of $532,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,324,040. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on UNP shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Union Pacific from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Cowen increased their price target on Union Pacific from $213.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Union Pacific from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Bank of America upgraded Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $218.00 to $241.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Union Pacific from $244.00 to $235.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $218.92.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

