Family Firm Inc. Sells 273 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Family Firm Inc. reduced its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,390 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 273 shares during the quarter. Family Firm Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,255,783 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $121,510,000 after purchasing an additional 5,970 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 166,645 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $16,125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,465 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45,533 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $4,406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 226,438 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $21,911,000 after purchasing an additional 12,939 shares during the period. Finally, Stokes Family Office LLC raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 0.8% during the third quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 32,296 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,125,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. 72.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Abbott Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of ABT opened at $97.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $93.25 and a one year high of $124.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.03, a PEG ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $108.32 and a 200 day moving average of $105.14.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.13. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 26.09% and a net margin of 15.88%. The company had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Abbott Laboratories

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 1,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total transaction of $103,922.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 52,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,256,842.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP John F. Ginascol sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.32, for a total value of $1,235,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,569,955.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 1,032 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total transaction of $103,922.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,256,842.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 12,971 shares of company stock valued at $1,434,660. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ABT shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $117.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.67.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

(Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following business segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.