Family Firm Inc. Reduces Holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU)

Family Firm Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU – Get Rating) by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,938 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,867 shares during the quarter. Family Firm Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF were worth $365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Castleview Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 2,023.4% in the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 589.0% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,091 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 159.4% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 2,795 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWU opened at $31.79 on Friday. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a 52-week low of $25.36 and a 52-week high of $34.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.18.

The iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (EWU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI United Kingdom index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of British companies. It covers the top 85% of British companies by market cap. EWU was launched on Mar 12, 1996 and is managed by BlackRock.

