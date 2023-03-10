Family Firm Inc. Buys 2,536 Shares of Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN)

Family Firm Inc. raised its stake in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN – Get Rating) by 51.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,536 shares during the quarter. Family Firm Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Solar ETF were worth $547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Invesco Solar ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Stevard LLC bought a new position in Invesco Solar ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $333,000. Pinnbrook Capital Management LP bought a new position in Invesco Solar ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,203,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Invesco Solar ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $823,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Solar ETF by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 8,655 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Solar ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA TAN opened at $77.02 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.68. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 69.11 and a beta of 1.28. Invesco Solar ETF has a 1 year low of $55.54 and a 1 year high of $91.12.

Invesco Solar ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

