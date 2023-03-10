Family Firm Inc. Boosts Position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Family Firm Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,618 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the quarter. Family Firm Inc.’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in YUM. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Yum! Brands by 6.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,766,507 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,208,310,000 after buying an additional 1,278,710 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 19.6% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,507,237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $652,773,000 after purchasing an additional 901,181 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 1.6% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,365,517 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $517,792,000 after purchasing an additional 67,468 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 11.0% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,850,748 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $409,489,000 after purchasing an additional 381,797 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 5.6% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,286,465 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $259,540,000 after purchasing an additional 121,018 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 3,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $510,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 14,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,871,090. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 4,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.52, for a total value of $547,366.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,715 shares in the company, valued at $4,076,011.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 3,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $510,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 14,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,871,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

YUM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com lowered Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Yum! Brands from $135.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Yum! Brands from $137.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Yum! Brands from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Yum! Brands presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.81.

Shares of YUM opened at $126.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $35.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.64, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $129.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.20. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.96 and a 12-month high of $133.77.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The restaurant operator reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 19.37% and a negative return on equity of 15.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd will be given a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 21st. This is a positive change from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is currently 53.07%.

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses of a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment consists of all operations of the KFC concept.

