Fabege AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:FBGGF) Upgraded to Buy at Pareto Securities

Pareto Securities upgraded shares of Fabege AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:FBGGF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on FBGGF. DNB Markets lowered Fabege AB (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Handelsbanken lowered Fabege AB (publ) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $107.50.

Fabege AB (publ) Trading Down 46.8 %

Shares of Fabege AB (publ) stock opened at $8.00 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.98. Fabege AB has a 12 month low of $14.30 and a 12 month high of $17.92.

Fabege AB (publ) Company Profile

Fabege AB (publ), a property company, focuses primarily on the development, investment, and management of commercial premises in Sweden. Its property portfolio comprises office, retail, industrial/warehouse, residential, hotel, and garage properties. The company also engages in the acquisition and sale of properties.

