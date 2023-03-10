F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) CEO Sells $320,267.51 in Stock

F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 2,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total transaction of $320,267.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 110,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,125,854.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Francois Locoh-Donou also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 3rd, Francois Locoh-Donou sold 2,201 shares of F5 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.08, for a total transaction of $339,130.08.

On Tuesday, January 3rd, Francois Locoh-Donou sold 2,201 shares of F5 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.21, for a total transaction of $317,406.21.

On Friday, December 9th, Francois Locoh-Donou sold 8,505 shares of F5 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.26, for a total transaction of $1,294,971.30.

F5 Price Performance

NASDAQ FFIV opened at $141.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $145.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.80. F5, Inc. has a 52-week low of $133.68 and a 52-week high of $217.41.

Institutional Trading of F5

F5 ( NASDAQ:FFIV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The network technology company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.14. F5 had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 16.16%. The company had revenue of $700.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $700.59 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.89 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that F5, Inc. will post 8.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its position in F5 by 3.3% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 2,135 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of F5 by 1.1% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 6,342 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of F5 by 0.7% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 11,125 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,622,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank raised its stake in shares of F5 by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 6,203 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $890,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of F5 by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 442 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. 93.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FFIV shares. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of F5 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of F5 from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of F5 from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of F5 from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of F5 from $164.00 to $159.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.21.

About F5

F5, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996, and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

Featured Stories

