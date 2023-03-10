Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Greenline Partners LLC

Greenline Partners LLC lowered its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 26.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,213 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,835 shares during the quarter. Greenline Partners LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 118,946 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,385,000 after buying an additional 2,726 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 7,149,139 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $624,648,000 after buying an additional 867,999 shares during the period. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter valued at $8,120,000. WA Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 74.3% in the 3rd quarter. WA Asset Management LLC now owns 23,208 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,026,000 after purchasing an additional 9,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtue Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 11.0% during the third quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 10,501 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $917,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on XOM shares. StockNews.com downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Exxon Mobil from $131.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Cowen boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $108.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.64.

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total transaction of $288,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 31,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,669,666. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $108.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,165,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,676,244. The company has a market capitalization of $443.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.09. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $76.25 and a 12 month high of $119.63. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $95.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.21 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 31.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 13th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.45%.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

