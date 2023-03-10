Extreme Networks’ (EXTR) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $23.50 price target on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, Rosenblatt Securities restated a buy rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Extreme Networks in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $21.42.

Get Extreme Networks alerts:

Extreme Networks Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EXTR opened at $17.62 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.95 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.68 and its 200-day moving average is $17.13. Extreme Networks has a 1-year low of $8.49 and a 1-year high of $21.03.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Extreme Networks

In related news, Director Ingrid Burton sold 9,000 shares of Extreme Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.35, for a total value of $183,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 63,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,286,995.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Extreme Networks news, Director Ingrid Burton sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.35, for a total value of $183,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 63,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,286,995.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Raj Khanna sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.53, for a total value of $195,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 237,267 shares in the company, valued at $4,633,824.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 38,854 shares of company stock valued at $758,456 over the last ninety days. 3.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 24.0% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,055,375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $134,986,000 after purchasing an additional 2,141,000 shares during the period. Voss Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 90.8% during the second quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 3,100,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475,000 shares during the period. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Extreme Networks during the third quarter worth approximately $14,843,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Extreme Networks during the second quarter worth approximately $10,115,000. Finally, Braun Stacey Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Extreme Networks during the third quarter worth approximately $12,937,000. 86.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Extreme Networks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Extreme Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extreme Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.