Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $7.78

Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $7.78 and last traded at $8.01, with a volume of 89958 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.07.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EXFY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Expensify from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Lake Street Capital started coverage on Expensify in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Expensify in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities cut their target price on Expensify from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.11.

Expensify Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.31 and a 200-day moving average of $11.69.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Expensify ( NASDAQ:EXFY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.11). Expensify had a negative net margin of 15.94% and a negative return on equity of 29.68%. The firm had revenue of $43.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Expensify, Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Expensify news, COO Anuradha Muralidharan sold 20,000 shares of Expensify stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 62,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $622,890. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Expensify news, CEO David Michael Barrett sold 30,000 shares of Expensify stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.56, for a total transaction of $286,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,501,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,472,724.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Anuradha Muralidharan sold 20,000 shares of Expensify stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 62,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $622,890. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 120,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,147,150 in the last 90 days. 21.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Expensify

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Expensify by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 46,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Expensify by 117.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Expensify by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 72,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in shares of Expensify by 137.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,403 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Expensify in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

Expensify Company Profile

Get Rating

Expensify, Inc provides a cloud-based expense management software platform to individuals, small businesses, and corporations in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables users to manage corporate cards, pay bills, generate invoices, collect payments, and book travel.

Further Reading

