Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Shares Bought by Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,566,038 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 246,479 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned about 0.80% of Exelixis worth $40,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Exelixis by 400.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,148 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,719 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Exelixis by 245.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,676 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,191 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Exelixis in the third quarter worth $46,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Exelixis in the third quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in shares of Exelixis in the third quarter worth $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.74% of the company’s stock.

In other Exelixis news, EVP Jeffrey Hessekiel sold 77,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.13, for a total value of $1,333,741.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 527,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,039,775.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Jeffrey Hessekiel sold 77,860 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.13, for a total transaction of $1,333,741.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 527,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,039,775.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Alan M. Garber sold 40,000 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.49, for a total value of $699,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $549,483.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 202,870 shares of company stock valued at $3,496,567 in the last 90 days. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EXEL. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Exelixis in a research note on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Exelixis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Exelixis from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Exelixis from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Exelixis currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

EXEL opened at $16.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.82. Exelixis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.87 and a 12-month high of $23.40.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $423.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.71 million. Exelixis had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Exelixis, Inc operates as an oncology company, which focuses on discovering, developing, and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers. Its products include cabometyx, cometriq, and cotellic. The company was founded by Stelios Papadopoulos on November 15, 1994, and is headquartered in Alameda, CA.

