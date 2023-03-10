European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ) Price Target Raised to $21.00 at Robert W. Baird

European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Robert W. Baird from $19.00 to $21.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 23.09% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other research firms have also issued reports on EWCZ. Piper Sandler upped their target price on European Wax Center from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on European Wax Center from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of European Wax Center in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, European Wax Center currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.83.
European Wax Center Trading Down 6.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ:EWCZ opened at $17.06 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.50. European Wax Center has a one year low of $12.02 and a one year high of $33.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 2.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 74.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 1.61.
European Wax Center Company Profile
European Wax Center, Inc operates as the franchisor and operator of out-of-home waxing services in the United States. The company offers body and facial waxing services; and pre- and post-service products, including ingrown hair serums, exfoliating gels, brow shapers, and skin treatments. As of March 26, 2022, it had a portfolio of centers operating in 874 locations across 44 states, including 868 franchised centers and six corporate-owned centers.
