European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ) Price Target Raised to $21.00 at Robert W. Baird

European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Robert W. Baird from $19.00 to $21.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 23.09% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on EWCZ. Piper Sandler upped their target price on European Wax Center from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on European Wax Center from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of European Wax Center in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, European Wax Center currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.83.

Get European Wax Center alerts:

European Wax Center Trading Down 6.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EWCZ opened at $17.06 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.50. European Wax Center has a one year low of $12.02 and a one year high of $33.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 2.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 74.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 1.61.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

European Wax Center Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EWCZ. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in European Wax Center by 71.9% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,744,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,178,000 after acquiring an additional 729,261 shares during the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in shares of European Wax Center by 102.7% during the third quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 17,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 672,289 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in European Wax Center by 57.7% during the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,745,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,749,000 after purchasing an additional 638,615 shares during the last quarter. Wildcat Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in European Wax Center by 1,107.6% in the 4th quarter. Wildcat Capital Management LLC now owns 661,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,231,000 after purchasing an additional 606,346 shares during the period. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY grew its holdings in European Wax Center by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 3,000,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,361,000 after buying an additional 410,522 shares in the last quarter. 64.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

European Wax Center, Inc operates as the franchisor and operator of out-of-home waxing services in the United States. The company offers body and facial waxing services; and pre- and post-service products, including ingrown hair serums, exfoliating gels, brow shapers, and skin treatments. As of March 26, 2022, it had a portfolio of centers operating in 874 locations across 44 states, including 868 franchised centers and six corporate-owned centers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for European Wax Center Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for European Wax Center and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.