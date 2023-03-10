European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ) Given Outperform Rating at Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group reissued their outperform rating on shares of European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a $22.00 target price on the stock.
Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on EWCZ. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on European Wax Center from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of European Wax Center from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of European Wax Center from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $20.50.
European Wax Center Stock Performance
Shares of EWCZ stock opened at $17.06 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.50. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 1.61. European Wax Center has a 12-month low of $12.02 and a 12-month high of $33.31.
About European Wax Center
European Wax Center, Inc operates as the franchisor and operator of out-of-home waxing services in the United States. The company offers body and facial waxing services; and pre- and post-service products, including ingrown hair serums, exfoliating gels, brow shapers, and skin treatments. As of March 26, 2022, it had a portfolio of centers operating in 874 locations across 44 states, including 868 franchised centers and six corporate-owned centers.
