Euronav (NYSE:EURN) Downgraded to “Hold” at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Euronav (NYSE:EURN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has $20.00 price objective on the shipping company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $19.00.

EURN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Euronav from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Jonestrading upgraded shares of Euronav from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Euronav from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Euronav from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Oddo Bhf lowered shares of Euronav from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a €24.20 ($25.74) price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.24.

Euronav Stock Down 2.5 %

NYSE:EURN opened at $18.26 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 18.08 and a beta of 0.23. Euronav has a one year low of $9.78 and a one year high of $21.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.27.

Euronav Dividend Announcement

Euronav ( NYSE:EURN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The shipping company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $322.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.95 million. Euronav had a net margin of 23.67% and a return on equity of 9.65%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Euronav will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 21st. This represents a yield of 0.74%.

Institutional Trading of Euronav

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its stake in Euronav by 83.6% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 50,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $847,000 after purchasing an additional 23,000 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Euronav by 1,638.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 573,763 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $9,777,000 after purchasing an additional 540,759 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming increased its stake in Euronav by 235.6% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 11,442 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 8,033 shares in the last quarter. Epacria Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Euronav during the 4th quarter valued at $1,362,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Euronav in the 4th quarter worth $625,000. Institutional investors own 68.04% of the company’s stock.

Euronav Company Profile

Euronav NV engages in the ocean transportation and storage of crude oil. The firm operates through the following segments: Operation of crude oil tankers on the international markets (Tankers) and Floating Production, Storage and Offloading Operations (FSO/FPSO). The Tankers segment provides shipping services for crude oil seaborne transportation.

