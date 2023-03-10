Euro Coin (EUROC) Achieves Market Cap of $32.92 Million

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 10th. One Euro Coin token can now be purchased for approximately $1.06 or 0.00005322 BTC on exchanges. Euro Coin has a market cap of $32.92 million and approximately $2.99 million worth of Euro Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Euro Coin has traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Euro Coin Token Profile

Euro Coin launched on May 23rd, 2022. Euro Coin’s total supply is 31,150,654 tokens. Euro Coin’s official Twitter account is @circlepay and its Facebook page is accessible here. Euro Coin’s official website is www.circle.com.

Euro Coin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Euro Coin (EUROC) is a fully-reserved, euro-backed stablecoin developed and issued by Circle.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Euro Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Euro Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Euro Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

