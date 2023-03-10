EthereumFair Trading Down 20.3% This Week (ETF)

EthereumFair (ETF) traded 12.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 9th. One EthereumFair token can now be purchased for $0.25 or 0.00001267 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, EthereumFair has traded down 20.3% against the US dollar. EthereumFair has a market cap of $31.04 million and $3.09 million worth of EthereumFair was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002043 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0545 or 0.00000268 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000332 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.05 or 0.00427425 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,883.91 or 0.28891144 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000103 BTC.

EthereumFair Profile

EthereumFair’s total supply is 122,702,057 tokens. EthereumFair’s official Twitter account is @ethereumfair and its Facebook page is accessible here. EthereumFair’s official website is etherfair.org. The official message board for EthereumFair is medium.com/@ethereumfair.

EthereumFair Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “EthereumFair (ETHF) is a cryptocurrency . EthereumFair has a current supply of 122,702,057 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of EthereumFair is 0.28345701 USD and is down -4.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $1,384,045.93 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://etherfair.org/.”

