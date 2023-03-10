Ethereum Classic Trading 15% Lower This Week (ETC)

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 7.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 10th. During the last week, Ethereum Classic has traded down 15% against the dollar. One Ethereum Classic coin can currently be bought for about $17.01 or 0.00085358 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ethereum Classic has a total market cap of $2.38 billion and $220.79 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ethereum Classic alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19,932.81 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $70.75 or 0.00354934 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00016984 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $133.71 or 0.00670789 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $109.18 or 0.00547740 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000837 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005002 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00009742 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33.17 or 0.00166432 BTC.

About Ethereum Classic

ETC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 23rd, 2016. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 139,834,154 coins. The official message board for Ethereum Classic is forum.ethereumclassic.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ethereum Classic is ethereumclassic.org. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ethereum Classic

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a decentralized, open-source blockchain platform that uses proof-of-work consensus to execute and store smart contracts and dApps. It was created in July 2016 by a group of developers and users who opposed the Ethereum Foundation’s decision to hard fork the Ethereum blockchain in response to the “DAO hack.” ETC is used for a variety of purposes, including creating dApps and issuing tokens, and has a strong focus on immutability and censorship-resistance. It is led by a team of developers and supported by a global community of users and organizations.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Classic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ethereum Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ethereum Classic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethereum Classic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.