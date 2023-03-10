Ergo (ERG) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $92.80 Million

Ergo (ERG) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 9th. Ergo has a total market cap of $92.80 million and approximately $8.66 million worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ergo coin can now be bought for $1.39 or 0.00006925 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Ergo has traded 7.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20,061.23 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0657 or 0.00000328 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $75.50 or 0.00376341 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00016748 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $138.54 or 0.00690577 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.89 or 0.00084193 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $109.32 or 0.00544954 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000905 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004954 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00009869 BTC.

Ergo Coin Profile

ERG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 59,756,145 coins and its circulating supply is 66,799,545 coins. The official message board for Ergo is www.ergoforum.org. Ergo’s official website is ergoplatform.org. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergoplatformorg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo builds advanced cryptographic features and radically new DeFi functionality on the rock-solid foundations laid by a decade of blockchain theory and development. Ergo is the open protocol that implements modern scientific ideas in the blockchain area. Ergo operates an open contributor model where anyone is welcome to contribute.

EFYT (Ergo First Year Tokens) served the dual purposes of helping to build an early community of stake holders and enthusiasts for Ergo and of raising a small amount of funds for the platform before launch to fund development, promotion etc. EFYT is strictly a Waves token and is not the same as an ERG, which is the Ergo mainnet native token mined after Ergo’s mainnet launch.

EFYT were swapped with a fraction of the ERG mined within the first 1 year post mainnet launch (July 1st 2019).”

Buying and Selling Ergo

