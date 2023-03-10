ERC20 Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $150.53 (ERC20)

ERC20 (ERC20) traded 6.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 10th. One ERC20 token can now be purchased for $0.0094 or 0.00000047 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, ERC20 has traded up 0.6% against the US dollar. ERC20 has a total market cap of $10.59 million and $150.53 worth of ERC20 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ERC20 alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00011318 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.05 or 0.00035365 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00035644 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00022235 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004965 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001546 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0317 or 0.00000159 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43.87 or 0.00220108 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000134 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,929.26 or 1.00000000 BTC.

ERC20 Token Profile

ERC20 (CRYPTO:ERC20) is a token. Its genesis date was October 21st, 2017. ERC20’s total supply is 12,999,999,994 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,128,632,512 tokens. ERC20’s official website is erc20.tech. ERC20’s official Twitter account is @aownagez and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ERC20 is https://reddit.com/r/erc20t and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

ERC20 Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ERC20 (ERC20) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ERC20 has a current supply of 12,999,999,994.06 with 1,128,632,512.4217153 in circulation. The last known price of ERC20 is 0.00952317 USD and is down -4.38 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 22 active market(s) with $110.57 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://erc20.tech.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ERC20 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ERC20 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ERC20 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ERC20 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ERC20 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.