Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Reduce” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.31.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EQX. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Equinox Gold from C$6.25 to C$6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. CIBC raised their price objective on Equinox Gold from C$4.20 to C$5.70 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Equinox Gold from C$6.50 to C$5.75 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. TD Securities cut their price objective on Equinox Gold from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Equinox Gold from C$7.50 to C$6.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd.

Equinox Gold Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:EQX opened at $3.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.81 and a beta of 1.19. Equinox Gold has a 12-month low of $2.35 and a 12-month high of $9.07.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Equinox Gold

Equinox Gold Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co boosted its stake in shares of Equinox Gold by 47.4% in the 3rd quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 100,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 32,250 shares during the period. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Equinox Gold by 125.0% during the third quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 27,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Equinox Gold during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC increased its position in Equinox Gold by 12.8% during the third quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC now owns 132,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Equinox Gold by 17.3% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 326,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after buying an additional 48,182 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.56% of the company’s stock.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the exploration of gold mining properties. Its projects include mesquite gold mine, aurizona gold mine, castle mountain, and copper projects. The company was founded by Marc Pais on March 23, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

