Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Reduce” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.31.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EQX. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Equinox Gold from C$6.25 to C$6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. CIBC raised their price objective on Equinox Gold from C$4.20 to C$5.70 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Equinox Gold from C$6.50 to C$5.75 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. TD Securities cut their price objective on Equinox Gold from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Equinox Gold from C$7.50 to C$6.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd.
Equinox Gold Price Performance
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:EQX opened at $3.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.81 and a beta of 1.19. Equinox Gold has a 12-month low of $2.35 and a 12-month high of $9.07.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Equinox Gold
Equinox Gold Company Profile
Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the exploration of gold mining properties. Its projects include mesquite gold mine, aurizona gold mine, castle mountain, and copper projects. The company was founded by Marc Pais on March 23, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Equinox Gold (EQX)
- Fossil Group: Should You Bet On Consumer Discretionary In 2023?
- BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Moves Higher After Strong Results
- Monthly Realty Income is About to Get Bigger
- 3 Large Cap Dividend Challengers for Millennial Investors
- Sea Ltd Is On The Verge Of A 100% Rally, Should You Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Equinox Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinox Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.