Epsilon Energy Ltd. (EPSN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 on March 31st

Epsilon Energy Ltd. (NASDAQ:EPSN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 8th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.063 per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th.

Epsilon Energy stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $5.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,342. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.57. The company has a market cap of $126.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.41. Epsilon Energy has a twelve month low of $5.29 and a twelve month high of $7.99.

In related news, major shareholder Solas Capital Management, Llc purchased 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.45 per share, with a total value of $1,635,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 3,608,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,666,145.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 24.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPSN. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Epsilon Energy by 69.4% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 67,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 27,576 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Epsilon Energy by 4.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 185,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 8,277 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Epsilon Energy by 11.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 714,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,605,000 after acquiring an additional 74,550 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Epsilon Energy by 43.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 130,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,000 after acquiring an additional 39,389 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Epsilon Energy by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 6,080 shares in the last quarter. 59.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Epsilon Energy Ltd. engages in the development and production of natural gas and oil reserves. It operates through the following business segments: Upstream, Gathering System, and Corporate. The Upstream segment includes the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves on properties within the United States.

