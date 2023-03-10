Epsilon Energy Ltd. (EPSN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 on March 31st

Epsilon Energy Ltd. (NASDAQ:EPSN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 8th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.063 per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th.
Epsilon Energy Stock Performance
Epsilon Energy stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $5.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,342. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.57. The company has a market cap of $126.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.41. Epsilon Energy has a twelve month low of $5.29 and a twelve month high of $7.99.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, major shareholder Solas Capital Management, Llc purchased 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.45 per share, with a total value of $1,635,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 3,608,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,666,145.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 24.35% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Epsilon Energy
About Epsilon Energy
Epsilon Energy Ltd. engages in the development and production of natural gas and oil reserves. It operates through the following business segments: Upstream, Gathering System, and Corporate. The Upstream segment includes the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves on properties within the United States.
See Also
