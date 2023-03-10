EPG Wealth Management LLC Sells 89 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

EPG Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,048 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 89 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF makes up 1.1% of EPG Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. EPG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $2,726,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Lansing Street Advisors grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 49.4% in the third quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Absolute Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Angeles Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Price Performance

IWD stock traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $149.70. The company had a trading volume of 632,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,107,359. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.85. The company has a market capitalization of $50.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.96. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $134.09 and a 52 week high of $169.69.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.