EPG Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU)

EPG Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,781 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 992 shares during the period. Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF accounts for about 0.7% of EPG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. EPG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF were worth $1,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FIDU. Absolute Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $94,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $188,000. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $222,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FIDU traded down $0.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $52.48. The company had a trading volume of 3,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,106. Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.51 and a fifty-two week high of $55.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $53.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $732.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.62 and a beta of 1.15.

The Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (FIDU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Industrials 25\u002F25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US industrials sector. FIDU was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

