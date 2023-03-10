EPG Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

EPG Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,226 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 84 shares during the quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 168.1% in the second quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,014,472 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,094,244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262,989 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 394.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,110,504 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $563,237,000 after purchasing an additional 886,075 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 3rd quarter valued at $433,169,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 3rd quarter valued at $209,946,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,166,910 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $16,314,735,000 after buying an additional 406,844 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TMO traded down $5.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $547.97. The company had a trading volume of 90,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,470,094. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $475.77 and a 1 year high of $618.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.38, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $566.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $546.03.

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $5.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.19 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $11.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.41 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 15.47%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.54 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This is a positive change from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is currently 6.81%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 10th that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical research company to repurchase up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TMO. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $710.00 to $693.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $661.00 price target on the stock. Cowen upped their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $690.00 to $711.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $620.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $647.00.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, Director Debora L. Spar sold 200 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $561.39, for a total value of $112,278.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 979 shares in the company, valued at $549,600.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $584.56, for a total transaction of $584,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,807 shares in the company, valued at $8,655,579.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Debora L. Spar sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $561.39, for a total value of $112,278.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $549,600.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,775 shares of company stock worth $15,865,353 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

