EPG Wealth Management LLC Has $848,000 Holdings in CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION)

EPG Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION – Get Rating) by 50.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,819 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,335 shares during the period. EPG Wealth Management LLC owned 0.18% of CION Investment worth $848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of CION Investment by 50.0% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,229 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of CION Investment by 6.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 26,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 1,536 shares during the last quarter. Heirloom Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of CION Investment by 11.9% during the second quarter. Heirloom Wealth Management now owns 16,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 1,726 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of CION Investment by 221.4% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 3,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 2,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of CION Investment by 109.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 2,440 shares during the last quarter. 27.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of CION Investment from $9.50 to $10.25 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

Shares of CION Investment stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,745. CION Investment Co. has a 52 week low of $7.83 and a 52 week high of $15.09. The stock has a market cap of $548.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.07.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This is a positive change from CION Investment’s previous — dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a yield of 11.8%. CION Investment’s payout ratio is presently 124.00%.

CION Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in investments in senior secured loans, including unitranche loans, First Lien, second lien loans, long-term subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans; equity interests such as warrants or options; and corporate bonds; and other debt securities in middle-market companies.

