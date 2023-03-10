EPG Wealth Management LLC Grows Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

EPG Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,734 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,337 shares during the quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PYPL. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 1.7% in the second quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,945 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC lifted its stake in PayPal by 2.9% during the second quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 4,320 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 3.0% during the third quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 4,170 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 0.3% in the third quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 44,324 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,815,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Partners increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 3.5% in the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners now owns 3,593 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PYPL. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a report on Friday, February 10th. BNP Paribas raised shares of PayPal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of PayPal from $117.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 13th. Truist Financial raised shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of PayPal from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.42.

PayPal Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of PayPal stock traded down $1.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $74.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,866,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,105,257. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $66.39 and a one year high of $122.92. The company has a market capitalization of $84.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.04. PayPal had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 17.48%. The company had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other PayPal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman bought 26,065 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $76.17 per share, for a total transaction of $1,985,371.05. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 395,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,113,885.67. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. It manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

