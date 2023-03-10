EPG Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

EPG Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,095 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. EPG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $1,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Insight Inv LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its stake in Eli Lilly and by 292.6% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. increased its stake in Eli Lilly and by 87.9% in the 3rd quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. 82.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Eli Lilly and

In other Eli Lilly and news, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.76, for a total transaction of $856,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,426 shares in the company, valued at $20,711,615.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Eli Lilly and Stock Up 2.0 %

LLY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $375.00 to $360.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $400.00 to $421.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Eli Lilly and from $428.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Eli Lilly and in a report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $290.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Eli Lilly and from $455.00 to $444.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $373.57.

NYSE:LLY traded up $6.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $323.07. 950,607 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,953,563. The company has a fifty day moving average of $340.41 and a 200 day moving average of $340.84. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $265.07 and a twelve month high of $384.44. The company has a market capitalization of $307.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 73.61% and a net margin of 21.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.49 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.48 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. This is an increase from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.51%.

Eli Lilly and Profile

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

