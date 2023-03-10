EPG Wealth Management LLC Buys 19,090 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

EPG Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 127,583 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,090 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up 3.0% of EPG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. EPG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $7,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 53,671,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,239,067,000 after purchasing an additional 3,523,129 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 13,688,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,904,000 after acquiring an additional 200,529 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,095,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,202,000 after acquiring an additional 516,109 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,693,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,911,000 after acquiring an additional 96,771 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,019,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,602,000 after acquiring an additional 289,812 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded down $0.12 on Friday, reaching $60.15. 332,624 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,820,540. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $55.30 and a 52 week high of $78.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.88 and a 200 day moving average of $61.10.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

