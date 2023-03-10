EPG Wealth Management LLC Acquires 412 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

EPG Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,520 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. EPG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its position in McDonald’s by 57.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 24,941 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $5,755,000 after acquiring an additional 9,132 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its position in McDonald’s by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 172,083 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $39,709,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its position in McDonald’s by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 11,355 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,803,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in McDonald’s by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,120 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canandaigua National Corp boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 36,565 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $8,437,000 after purchasing an additional 3,347 shares in the last quarter. 66.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.44, for a total transaction of $370,554.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 308 shares in the company, valued at $81,755.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $776,520.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.44, for a total transaction of $370,554.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 308 shares in the company, valued at $81,755.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,122 shares of company stock worth $2,177,681 over the last 90 days. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

McDonald’s Trading Up 1.5 %

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MCD. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $263.00 to $277.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, McDonald’s has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $288.78.

Shares of NYSE MCD traded up $3.81 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $265.44. The company had a trading volume of 552,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,668,738. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $266.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $262.66. The stock has a market cap of $194.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.62. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $223.16 and a 1 year high of $281.67.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The fast-food giant reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.13. McDonald’s had a net margin of 26.65% and a negative return on equity of 120.10%. The firm had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.51 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.81%.

McDonald’s Profile

(Get Rating)

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

