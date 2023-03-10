EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Bought by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,681,458 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 4,868 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.97% of EOG Resources worth $634,789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 54.3% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 233 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in EOG Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in EOG Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in EOG Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 1,436.8% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 292 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other EOG Resources news, Director Michael T. Kerr purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $130.49 per share, with a total value of $2,609,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 170,000 shares in the company, valued at $22,183,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EOG Resources Trading Up 0.5 %

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on EOG Resources from $145.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Citigroup lifted their price target on EOG Resources from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $167.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.18.

NYSE:EOG traded up $0.63 on Friday, reaching $115.63. The stock had a trading volume of 1,380,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,562,224. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.16 and a 12-month high of $150.88. The company has a market cap of $67.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $125.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The energy exploration company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.31 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 30.19% and a return on equity of 34.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.09 EPS. Equities analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.98%.

About EOG Resources

(Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

See Also

