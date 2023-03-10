EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Receives $155.62 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-five research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $154.64.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $152.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $174.00 to $171.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $152.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at EOG Resources

In other EOG Resources news, Director Michael T. Kerr bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $130.49 per share, with a total value of $2,609,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 170,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,183,300. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EOG Resources

EOG Resources Stock Down 2.4 %

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ossiam grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 1,206.7% during the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 196 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 54.3% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 233 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Miller Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 126.1% during the second quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EOG opened at $115.00 on Friday. EOG Resources has a 52-week low of $92.16 and a 52-week high of $150.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $125.89 and a 200 day moving average of $127.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.59 billion, a PE ratio of 8.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.90.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The energy exploration company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.31 by ($0.01). EOG Resources had a return on equity of 34.95% and a net margin of 30.19%. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that EOG Resources will post 13.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 24.98%.

EOG Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.