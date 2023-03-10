EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Receives $155.62 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOGGet Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-five research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $154.64.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $152.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $174.00 to $171.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $152.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

Insider Buying and Selling at EOG Resources

In other EOG Resources news, Director Michael T. Kerr bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $130.49 per share, with a total value of $2,609,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 170,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,183,300. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EOG Resources

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ossiam grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 1,206.7% during the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 196 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 54.3% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 233 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Miller Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 126.1% during the second quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE:EOG opened at $115.00 on Friday. EOG Resources has a 52-week low of $92.16 and a 52-week high of $150.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $125.89 and a 200 day moving average of $127.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.59 billion, a PE ratio of 8.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.90.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOGGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The energy exploration company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.31 by ($0.01). EOG Resources had a return on equity of 34.95% and a net margin of 30.19%. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that EOG Resources will post 13.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 24.98%.

EOG Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Further Reading

Analyst Recommendations for EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG)

