Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Shares Purchased by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 688,356 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,334 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $16,369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EPD. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 86.4% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 43.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,670 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. 26.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on EPD. Scotiabank started coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. TD Securities boosted their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Wolfe Research upgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.83.

Enterprise Products Partners Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of EPD stock opened at $25.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.86. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1 year low of $22.90 and a 1 year high of $28.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.03 billion, a PE ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 1.10.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $13.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.74 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 20.38% and a net margin of 9.43%. The company’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were issued a $0.49 dividend. This is a positive change from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 30th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.59%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 78.40%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Aj Teague acquired 3,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.09 per share, for a total transaction of $87,928.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,337,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,316,999.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Aj Teague bought 3,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.09 per share, with a total value of $87,928.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,337,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,316,999.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carin Marcy Barth bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.99 per share, for a total transaction of $119,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 75,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,817,866.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 29,800 shares of company stock worth $707,019 over the last 90 days. 32.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

See Also

