Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) Given New C$5.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$4.25 to C$5.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. ATB Capital raised their price objective on Ensign Energy Services from C$7.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Ensign Energy Services from C$6.00 to C$6.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. CIBC raised their price objective on Ensign Energy Services from C$4.75 to C$5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Ensign Energy Services from C$3.00 to C$4.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Stifel Firstegy cut Ensign Energy Services from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$6.13.

Get Ensign Energy Services alerts:

Ensign Energy Services Trading Down 3.9 %

Ensign Energy Services stock opened at C$3.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.04, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Ensign Energy Services has a one year low of C$2.09 and a one year high of C$5.00. The stock has a market capitalization of C$669.85 million, a PE ratio of -18.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 202.94 and a beta of 3.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$3.65 and its 200 day moving average is C$3.32.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ensign Energy Services

About Ensign Energy Services

In other news, Director Barth Edward Whitham sold 9,000 shares of Ensign Energy Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.90, for a total value of C$35,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,070,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$11,973,534.30. 36.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

(Get Rating)

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to the crude oil and natural gas industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and equipment and services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ensign Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ensign Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.