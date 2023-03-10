Engie SA (OTCMKTS:ENGIY) Short Interest Update

Engie SA (OTCMKTS:ENGIY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 72,900 shares, an increase of 147.1% from the February 13th total of 29,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 381,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Engie from €18.00 ($19.15) to €18.50 ($19.68) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Engie from €24.50 ($26.06) to €23.00 ($24.47) in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Engie from €15.00 ($15.96) to €16.00 ($17.02) in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

Engie Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of OTCMKTS ENGIY traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.77. 76,835 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 157,159. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.66. Engie has a 12 month low of $10.43 and a 12 month high of $15.51.

Engie Company Profile

ENGIE SA engages in the provision of electricity, natural gas, and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Renewables, Networks, Energy Solutions, Thermal, Supply, Nuclear, and Others. The Renewables segment is involved in the renewable energy generation activities, including financing, construction, operation and maintenance of renewable energy facilities, using various energy sources such as hydroelectric, onshore wind, photovoltaic solar, biomass, offshore wind, and geothermal.

