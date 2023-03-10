EngageSmart, Inc. (NYSE:ESMT) CEO Sells $4,191,576.27 in Stock

EngageSmart, Inc. (NYSE:ESMT – Get Rating) CEO Robert Paul Bennett sold 230,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.19, for a total value of $4,191,576.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 855,330 shares in the company, valued at $15,558,452.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

On Tuesday, March 7th, Robert Paul Bennett sold 34,892 shares of EngageSmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.19, for a total value of $634,685.48.

On Tuesday, January 3rd, Robert Paul Bennett sold 28,000 shares of EngageSmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.67, for a total value of $494,760.00.

Shares of NYSE:ESMT opened at $19.38 on Friday. EngageSmart, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.01 and a 52 week high of $22.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.11. The company has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 161.50 and a beta of 0.52.

EngageSmart ( NYSE:ESMT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $83.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.79 million. EngageSmart had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 3.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that EngageSmart, Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ESMT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of EngageSmart from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of EngageSmart from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of EngageSmart from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of EngageSmart in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of EngageSmart from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EngageSmart has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.00.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in EngageSmart during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,881,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of EngageSmart by 27.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,725,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,389,000 after acquiring an additional 586,027 shares during the last quarter. Cat Rock Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of EngageSmart in the third quarter worth approximately $11,003,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in EngageSmart by 26.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,463,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,979,000 after buying an additional 517,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in EngageSmart by 26,599.4% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 405,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,133,000 after buying an additional 403,779 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

EngageSmart, Inc provides Software-as-a-Service based customer engagement software and integrated payment solutions. It operates through two segments, Enterprise Solutions and SMB (small and medium sized business) Solutions. The company offers SimplePractice, an end-to-end practice management and electronic health record platform for health and wellness professionals to manage their practices; and InvoiceCloud, an electronic bill presentment and payment solution that helps government, utility, and financial services customers to digitize billing, client communications, and collections.

