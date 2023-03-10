EngageSmart, Inc. (NYSE:ESMT) CEO Sells $4,191,576.27 in Stock

EngageSmart, Inc. (NYSE:ESMTGet Rating) CEO Robert Paul Bennett sold 230,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.19, for a total value of $4,191,576.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 855,330 shares in the company, valued at $15,558,452.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Robert Paul Bennett also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Tuesday, March 7th, Robert Paul Bennett sold 34,892 shares of EngageSmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.19, for a total value of $634,685.48.
  • On Tuesday, January 3rd, Robert Paul Bennett sold 28,000 shares of EngageSmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.67, for a total value of $494,760.00.

Shares of NYSE:ESMT opened at $19.38 on Friday. EngageSmart, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.01 and a 52 week high of $22.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.11. The company has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 161.50 and a beta of 0.52.

EngageSmart (NYSE:ESMTGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $83.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.79 million. EngageSmart had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 3.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that EngageSmart, Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ESMT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of EngageSmart from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of EngageSmart from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of EngageSmart from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of EngageSmart in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of EngageSmart from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EngageSmart has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.00.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in EngageSmart during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,881,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of EngageSmart by 27.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,725,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,389,000 after acquiring an additional 586,027 shares during the last quarter. Cat Rock Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of EngageSmart in the third quarter worth approximately $11,003,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in EngageSmart by 26.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,463,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,979,000 after buying an additional 517,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in EngageSmart by 26,599.4% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 405,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,133,000 after buying an additional 403,779 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

EngageSmart, Inc provides Software-as-a-Service based customer engagement software and integrated payment solutions. It operates through two segments, Enterprise Solutions and SMB (small and medium sized business) Solutions. The company offers SimplePractice, an end-to-end practice management and electronic health record platform for health and wellness professionals to manage their practices; and InvoiceCloud, an electronic bill presentment and payment solution that helps government, utility, and financial services customers to digitize billing, client communications, and collections.

