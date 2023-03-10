Energi (NRG) Price Tops $0.18 on Exchanges

Energi (NRG) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 10th. One Energi coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000885 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Energi has traded down 10% against the U.S. dollar. Energi has a market cap of $10.80 million and $142,293.88 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.87 or 0.00074146 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.97 or 0.00054695 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000307 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00008821 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00023925 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000953 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002041 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004382 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Energi uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 62,467,315 coins and its circulating supply is 60,833,613 coins. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Energi’s official website is energi.world.

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi (NRG) is a next-generation proof-of-stake (PoS) cryptocurrency that combines smart contracts, decentralized governance, and a self-funding treasury. Energi was founded by Tommy World Power, who imagined a better, sustainable cryptocurrency that had the potential for mass adoption. The project has since grown to more than 60 team members and 225,000 community members, all working together to create a cryptocurrency for the future.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Energi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

