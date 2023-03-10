Enel Chile (NYSE:ENIC) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Enel Chile (NYSE:ENIC – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

ENIC stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.46. 419,693 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 336,639. Enel Chile has a 52 week low of $0.98 and a 52 week high of $2.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.99.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Enel Chile by 857.9% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 188,494 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 168,817 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in Enel Chile by 124.3% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 85,554 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 47,411 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Enel Chile by 147.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,496,126 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,366,000 after buying an additional 890,978 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in Enel Chile in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Enel Chile by 60.9% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 139,920 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 52,951 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.49% of the company’s stock.

Enel Chile SA engages in the development, operation, generation, and distribution of electricity. It operates through following segments: Generation, Transmission, and Distribution. The Generation segment supplies electricity to end customers using lines and substations that belong to transmission and distribution companies.

